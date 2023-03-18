Home News DON’T COME BACK – March 19 on Rai1 within Speciale Tg1
News

DON’T COME BACK – March 19 on Rai1 within Speciale Tg1

by admin
DON’T COME BACK – March 19 on Rai1 within Speciale Tg1

The documentary “Don’t come back“, a film by Chiara Avesani & Matteo Delbò, produced by the Turin company Indyca, Yuzu Productions, Arpa Films, Rai Documentari, Arte, with the support of the European Union, Mic, CNC and Film Commission Torino Piemonte – Piemonte Doc Film Fund .

Don’t come back” tells the story of Ghadeer, a young Iraqi journalist who immigrated to Europe, who returned to his homeland to create the first independent radio station in Mosul. But as time passes, hopes and dreams, as well as life itself and freedom, are threatened from a country that is once again on the brink of chaos.

See also  South Korean police announce that they will expand the investigation of Don Spike's drug case jqknews

You may also like

‘I want to know that’ Incheon elementary school...

Perspective. Thousands of families fear their dream of...

The series of meetings to prevent and combat...

Recognizing the Moroccanness of the Sahara prompts Madrid...

Support for women and indigenous people of the...

PNRR, 550 million to support the innovation of...

Anir humanitarian convoy arrives in the outskirts of...

This is how a criminal gang of foreigners...

Public Governance, new agreement for the OECD Center...

Civil society and the question of scientific research?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy