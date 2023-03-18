The documentary “Don’t come back“, a film by Chiara Avesani & Matteo Delbò, produced by the Turin company Indyca, Yuzu Productions, Arpa Films, Rai Documentari, Arte, with the support of the European Union, Mic, CNC and Film Commission Torino Piemonte – Piemonte Doc Film Fund .

“Don’t come back” tells the story of Ghadeer, a young Iraqi journalist who immigrated to Europe, who returned to his homeland to create the first independent radio station in Mosul. But as time passes, hopes and dreams, as well as life itself and freedom, are threatened from a country that is once again on the brink of chaos.