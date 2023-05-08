DON’T FEEL BAD ABOUT THE PERFECT LIVES ON SOCIAL NETWORKS « cde News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Reflection by writing) Social networks constantly invite us to compare ourselves with the photos and videos that we see that our friends and even strangers share, where they dazzle a perfect life, without worries, with wonderful children, satisfying jobs, and constant good moments that are rubbed in our faces in that minute of leisure that we have to spend some time on the cell phone, we share with you this anecdote taken from the internet in order to reflect a little.

A few days ago while I was at the pool I saw a young mom and her little daughter walk into the pool area dressed in very nice coordinating bathing suits.

The mom, her perfect loose curls tied up in a ribbon, spent the first few minutes talking loudly on her phone with a friend while her daughter stood waiting to get into the pool.

Mom ended the phone call and proceeded to spread pool toys and sunscreen on a towel that matched the bathing suits.

Then, after finding the right angle and the right light, Mom got out her tripod and took a few selfies with her daughter.

The little girl asked to enter the pool.

Mom said to wait and then she posed her daughter in front of the pool, then going into the pool, then back out of the pool.

The little girl smiled big and said “cheese” as if she had done it a million times. Then her mom told her that she could play now.

The little one went in and swam for a couple of minutes.

Mom called a friend from her phone and started another conversation as her little girl politely and repeatedly asked her:

“Mom, can you come to the water with me, please?

She was ignored.

“Mom, are you coming to play with me?” she asked her 4 more times.

Mom glanced at him but never put the phone down. After 10 minutes mom ended the call from her, she picked up the sun cream that was never applied, the water toys that never touched the water, and then her daughter who got out of the pool and they left..

I sat there thinking about what I had witnessed for a while after. I imagined the photos he took being perfectly edited and posted on social media with a caption like “Pool time with my girl!

Somewhere another mom is going to be home with her kids, the house a mess from her gambling, her unruly hair from Mother’s Day, and her clothes soiled with saliva or peanut butter.

She is going to be tired because she spent the day cooking, taking care of, cleaning and playing with her children.

She’s going to look at that photo and compare herself to the perfect mom in the pool.

Guilt will whisper in your ear:

“You’re not good enough…”

“You don’t look like that mom in the pool…”

“You don’t have money to buy expensive bathing suits like that and you don’t have time to make memories like her”… and that young mom is going to believe it. She’s going to feel like a failure. She will never know that how she spent her time that day was so much better in the eyes of her children than that “perfect mom” in the pool.

What we see on social media is not always real.

Sometimes and often it’s a complete scam.

It is mounted and filtered, it is false.

Sometimes we see absolutely wonderful vacation photos and beautiful homes and freshly styled hair but it’s just ONE moment.

It is the best moment of a whole day spent like ours.

Working, cleaning and picking up the mess…

Mom don’t compare yourself.

You are enough!

You are amazing and the best part is that you are REAL!

Your dirty shirt, messy house, and happy kids are real and proof that you’re doing it right!

