Don’t forget history, cherish peace – Commemorative events on the 10th National Memorial Day for the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre held across the country – Xinhuanet

Activities held across the country to commemorate the 10th National Memorial Day for the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre

On December 13th, China commemorated the 10th National Memorial Day for the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre with various activities held across the country. The day marked the remembrance of the brutal massacre that took place 86 years ago in the ancient city of Nanjing, when the Japanese invaders ruthlessly slaughtered 300,000 compatriots and devastated the ancient capital.

In Nanjing, the national public memorial ceremony was held at the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by the Japanese Invaders. Around 8,000 representatives from all walks of life, including a 95-year-old survivor of the massacre, Ai Yiying, gathered with bowed heads and adorned white flowers as a sign of mourning. The ceremony also included a lowering of the national flag at half-mast and a rendition of solemn music to honor the victims.

Apart from Nanjing, other cities and towns such as Beijing, Shenyang, and Zaozhuang also held memorial activities to pay tribute to the fallen compatriots. In Fengtai District, Beijing, people gathered in front of the Chinese People’s Anti-Japanese War Memorial Hall to lay flowers in memory of the victims, while in Shenyang, a solemn memorial service was held at the “September 18th” History Museum. In Zaozhuang City, Shandong Province, young students collectively read the “Declaration of Peace” in front of the Railway Guerrilla Monument, echoing the national spirit to “never forget the national humiliation and revitalize China.”

The day’s activities also aimed at educating the younger generations about the history of the Nanjing Massacre. The museum in Shenyang prepared special explanations for the visitors to better understand and remember the history, while in Yuanziya Village, local villagers and primary school students laid flowers at the Anti-Japanese Martyrs Memorial Tower, emphasizing the importance of remembering history, cherishing peace, and serving the motherland.

As the nation came together to honor the victims of the Nanjing Massacre, the message of not forgetting history and cherishing peace was echoed through the various activities held across the country.

