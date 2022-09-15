Forgotten crises and the protection of civilians in war zones are at the center of the action of Doctors Without Borders (MSF), which at the Internazionale festival in Ferrara will talk about these issues during two meetings. On 1 October the progressive erosion of international humanitarian law and its role as guarantor in the protection of the victims of conflicts will be analyzed. Fundamental rights are less and less respected and civilian targets, such as hospitals and humanitarian convoys, are increasingly being targeted. How to ensure an adequate response? What other legal remedy can be used? Professor Andrea de Guttry, journalist Francesca Mannocchi and Christopher Stokes of MSF will discuss this, with the moderation of Francesca Paci della Stampa.

The next day the drama of Haiti is retraced. In its troubled history, the country has seen the succession of dictatorships, political crises, coups, natural disasters and epidemics: today 28 percent of the population lives below the poverty line and Haiti appears disoriented and without prospects. During the meeting on 2 October, moderated by Giulia De Luca of Radio3 Mondo, the writer Kettly Mars, the journalist Frédéric Thomas and Livia Tampellini of Msf will talk about it.