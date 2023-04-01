“‘Pyongyang Occupation’ brainwashed… the worst state of hostilities”

“It will be clear how our nuclear weapons are used.”

[서울=뉴시스] North Korean Chosun Central TV reported on the 28th that the short-range ballistic missile launched by North Korea on the 27th was a nuclear airborne explosion strike drill. The tactical ballistic missile launched was equipped with a “test battle unit simulating a nuclear combat unit”, and “the combat unit was exploded in the air at 500m above the target while carrying out a virtual nuclear attack targeting a target island in front of Kimchaek City, North Hamgyong Province in the Yeokpo area of ​​Pyongyang City.” (Photo = Chosun Central TV capture) 2023.03.28. [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Choi Seo-jin = On the 2nd, North Korea said about the ROK-US joint exercises such as ‘Freedom Shield’ (Freedom Shield FS) and ‘Ssangryong Exercise’, “The United States and its followers believe that the country they are dealing with is actually equipped with nuclear strike capability. We must never forget the fact that we exist, and the peculiarity of our people and our army, who do not know empty words,” he warned.

The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the Workers’ Party of Korea, reported on the Chosun Central News Agency’s commentary, “There will be a price to pay for the reckless actions of war fanatics.” The war madness between the US and South Korea, which enforced the Freedom Shield, is reaching its climax after the joint amphibious training, ‘Ssangryong’, started in parallel.”

“The fact that the United States and the puppets are openly ignoring the ‘occupation of Pyongyang’ and the ‘beheading operation’ that they had previously been reluctant to even mention and are working hard on training to put them into action is an act of hostility against us. shows that it has reached its worst state.”

The commentary read, “With this, the US Department of Defense and the State Department memorize like parrots the exemplary answer that ‘training with South Korea is a long-lasting defensive and routine thing’ whenever there is a chance, and no matter how much they do this training, they are not ‘defensive’ or ‘routine’. “Even if we cover the outer shell of the military, we can never hide the fact that it is an intentional military reckless move that started from a sinister attempt and choice to destroy the aggression identity of the provocateurs and the peace and stability of the Korean peninsula and the region,” he stressed.

“As long as the United States and the puppets are making open military provocations toward our Republic, our choice will be corresponding to them,” he said. It will be very clear what it will be used for next.”

