“Don’t forget to wash your hands permanently”

Once the emergency due to the covid-19 pandemic ended, the world‘s health authorities reiterated their call to maintain hand washing to prevent diseases and infections.

In this sense, within the framework of the celebration of World Hand Hygiene Day, the Departmental Health Secretariat joined the campaign of the World Health Organization “Save lives, clean your hands”remembering the importance of this simple action to avoid diseases.

In this regard, the Secretary of Health of the Valley, María Cristina Lesmes, recalled that parasites, viruses and bacteria can be transmitted with the hands.

Lesmes said that “hand washing is a personal care activity that we have been working on historically and that the covid-19 pandemic reminded us of its importance. The hands are the part of our body that comes into contact with elements that have been touched by many people and are an important transmitter of diseases”.

The diseases

One of the best-known diseases, which can be avoided with hand washing, is conjunctivitis, which is transmitted especially on public transport.

Likewise, with hand hygiene, the transmission of respiratory diseases, acute diarrhea, skin and intestinal parasites, among others, can be interrupted.

That is why the official invited citizens not to forget the importance of this activity. “Wash your hands every two hours, wash them when you leave and when you return home; When entering and leaving work, make sure that your hands are permanently clean so that they do not transmit diseases to you,” said Lesmes.

Recommendation

hands should wash with soap and water for at least 20 to 30 seconds. The recommendation of the Ministry of Health for proper hygiene is to rub palm to palm, palm to back; the palms of the hands with the fingers interlocked.

Likewise, rub the back of the fingers of one hand with the palm of the opposite hand, holding onto the fingers; rub the left thumb with a rotating movement, catching it with the palm of the right hand and vice versa.

Comments