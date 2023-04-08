If you do not know how to cook with these recipes, it will make it easier for you to do so, since it brings its ingredients and its preparation step by step, it is good to prepare different things and innovate. With these recipes, the whole family will be delighted and try different things that will be to their taste, so bring out all your skills and have an exquisite dish as a result.

chicharron ceviche

Its ingredients are as follows:

1 pound of bacon, 1 teaspoon of baking soda, 1 red onion, chopped, 1 bunch of cilantro, chopped, 2 sweet peppers in pieces, Juice of 2 lemons

Preparation

Cut the chicharrón into strips, apply baking soda and reserve for 5 minutes, chop the onion, cilantro and chili peppers, mix all the ingredients in a bowl together with the lemon juice and 2 teaspoons of oil of your choice and reserve, in a pot, heat the oil of your choice and fry the pork rinds, extract it from the oil, serve it, add the ceviche on top and enjoy its irresistible flavor.

Brownies

Ingredients:

200 grams of dark chocolate, 110 grams of spreadable, 4 eggs, 120 grams of sugar, 1 tablespoon of vanilla essence, 85 grams of flour, arequipe

Preparation:

Melt the spreadable together with the chocolate, mix eggs with sugar, then mix the two preparations, finish with wheat flour, put the mixture in molds and bake at 180*c and finish with picos de arequipe.

Spaghetti with oil

Ingredients

250 gr of Spaghetti, 150 cc of oil, 4 slices of dried tomatoes, 5 cherry tomatoes, salt, pepper, Peperoncino, Parmesan cheese, parsley

Preparation

Cook the pasta with plenty of water until it is al dente, in a frying pan sauté in the oil of your choice, slices of garlic, now sauté sun-dried tomatoes and then charry tomatoes, add a little peperonccino and finish by adding the pasta, mix and add parsley chopped and lots of freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

Ratatouille

Ingredients

3 tomatoes, 1 eggplant, 1 zucchini/zuchinni, 1 gr cup of tomato paste, dried thyme or herbs of your choice (rosemary, oregano), oil.

Preparation

Cut the tomatoes, the aubergine and the zucchini into thin slices. To remove the bitterness from the aubergine, sprinkle plenty of salt and let it sweat for 30 minutes. Then wash it well with water and drain it, put a layer of tomato paste in a mold and place the vegetables alternately, put oil of your choice on all the vegetables, put dry herbs, salt and pepper on top, cover with paper aluminum and take to the oven at 180C for 1 hour. Remove the aluminum foil and let it brown for another 15 minutes and then serve it and enjoy its exquisite flavor.