Don’t mess around with emoji! The judge ruled that the gesture was “equivalent to a signature”

Modern people roam the Internet world and often use emoticons (emoji) as a tool to convey messages. A simple pattern can replace thousands of words, which is very convenient. However, a farmer in Canada used the “Bizan” gesture during the transaction a few days ago, causing buyers to misunderstand. Recently, the court ruled that the emoji has the effect of “digital signature”, which has become the “new reality” of Canadian society. . In the end, it was ruled that the farmer lost the lawsuit, and he was awarded US$61,442 (approximately NT$1.92 million).

According to reports from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and the Guardian, the dispute dates back to March 2021. A grain buyer in Saskatchewan, Canada, sent a message through a customer group, expressing his intention to pay the price per day. At the price of 17 Canadian dollars per bushel, 86 metric tons of flax were purchased from farmers. When local farmer Chris Achter saw the news, he called the buyer, and then received a message from the buyer with a photo of the contract, which stated that the deadline for the delivery of flax was November, and asked He “confirms the contract”.

When Ahcht received the photo, he responded with a “thumbs up” emoji, but the buyer didn’t receive the item by November, even as the price of linen had risen. The buyer then came to the door to make a theory. He pointed out that “Bizan” was equivalent to recognizing the content of the contract, and the transaction was established. However, Acht argued that his hand gesture back, indicating that he had received the document, did not mean that he agreed to the transaction. , The two went to court because of this.

Judge Timothy Keene in the case pointed out that according to the dictionary definition, “bizan” means “used in digital communication to express agreement, approval or encouragement”. He also referred to similar past cases in Israel, New York and Canada, and learned that courts “cannot (and should not) stop this trend.” Although the signature is the “typical representative” of a person’s identity, with the help of technology, the use of the emoji “bizan” can also be used as an electronic signature and become one of the ways to confirm documents.

In the end, the court ruled that Acht lost the lawsuit and had to compensate the buyer for a total of US$61,442 (approximately NT$1.92 million) in losses due to failure to perform the contract.

The post Don't mess around with emojis! The judge ruled that this gesture is "equivalent to a signature"

