Don’t miss out on voting! Register your ID

Don’t miss out on voting! Register your ID

“10 points with high traffic of people, were enabled for the Pereira and Biquebradense community to register their identity document”

A little more than ten months before the regional elections to elect mayors, councilors, deputies, mayors and governors are held, the National Registry of Civil Status, Risaralda section, set up several ID registration posts, this in order to increase the potential number of voters entitled to exercise their right to vote, which in the last elections to the congress of the republic oscillated at just over 830,000.

enabled points

Megabus interchange in Cuba
CC Bolivar Plaza
Olaya Herrera Park Megacable Station
Central Tower Building
Victoria City CC
CC Pereira Plaza
CC Arboleda Park
In Dosquebradas, CC El Progreso and CC Único were also set up.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

It should be remembered that at the offices of the Registry, you can also register, these are located at Av. 30 de Agosto # 42-25 and in the Cuba neighborhood, carrera 24 # 70b-10, house of justice, on Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Keep in mind

The procedure can be carried out by presenting the yellow ID with holograms, the digital ID (physically or on the mobile) or the foreigner ID for those foreigners living in Colombia. It is important to clarify that only citizens who have changed their place of residence should register. residence, as well as those foreigners who have lived in Colombia for five years or more and want to participate in electoral day.

The registration of ballots will be enabled until next Tuesday, August 29, from now on schedule so that you do not miss out on voting, that it does not take the night.

