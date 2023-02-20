Is it the advance to a generation that will have serious deafness problems?

With the incorporation of technological elements into daily life, calls from specialists also arrive in order to prevent health situations from being generated. The example of this situation are hearing devices (hearing aids), elements that, with the recent pandemic and the appearance of teleworking, brought complications due to the risks involved in their excessive use.

According to the otolaryngologist at Hospital Universitario Mayor Méderi, Mary Hernández, hearing aids can be used as long as the time as well as the volume are moderate, otherwise this could be the beginning of hearing loss and having to go to elements assistive devices such as hearing aids.

In this context and with the support of Dr. Hernández, Nueva EPS brings a series of guidelines and recommendations so that this does not become a factor of deafness.

1-. We are in an era with high digital consumption in which we use hearing aids. Is this the advance of a generation that will have serious deafness problems?

At this time when great advances have been seen in telecommunications, especially in the pandemic and post-pandemic era, we can see how a large part of the population is subjected to meetings and classes in which the use of hearing aids has increased. We cannot demonize the use of technology or hearing aids, but excessive use can influence our health and cause hearing damage. This harmful use translates into prolonged periods of time and excessive volume.

2- How much do the experts estimate that deafness will rise if current habits continue?

We could not really calculate how much the damage or loss of hearing derived from the use of hearing aids will increase, but we can assure you that if we do not make good use of them we could begin to present damage to our hearing, which is reflected at ages earlier. Hence, the invitation is to a good use of these elements.

3-. Let’s remember how the ear works and what is the importance of having good listening habits?

To clarify this, it is important to talk about what the ear is, its parts and how it works. This consists of three parts: Ear, external middle and internal. The external can be identified as a satellite dish that will take the sound to conduct it through the ear canal until it reaches the middle ear and the latter will take it through some small bones (hammer, anvil and stirrup) to the middle ear. We could then say that the external and middle ear are the conductive and mechanical part, from then on the nerve transmission begins that carries that sound to the cerebral cortex.

4-. Now, when we go to concerts and places with a lot of noise, what is the recommendation and can it be assumed as a risk situation for our hearing?

It is important to know, despite being exposed to high intensity noise, the fact that we do it occasionally and not being directly close to the speakers or the noise source does not have any direct effect on hearing. We would not have to wear hearing protection in these spaces.

5-. Many use hearing aids to play sports or drive a bicycle or motorbike. Is it recommended?

Some people use them to play sports or drive a motorcycle or in certain activities or spaces such as public transport, but we insist that what is decisive in this case is the time and volume used for these moments. Remember to use it for short periods of time.

6-Finally, what is the best type of hearing aid or recommendation that is friendly to our ears?

Definitely all hearing aids fulfill the same function. There are extra canal, intracanal and bone conduction hearing aids. I reiterate that hearing wear is determined by the time of use and excessive volume. Bone conduction hearing aids appear to be less harmful to hearing.

