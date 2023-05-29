Don’t plow into the domain of sorrow, get out

After watching Shehbaz Taseer’s video, only one thing is understood, when the bitter time passes, come out of it. Don’t make it part of the memory.

Shahbaz was kidnapped and held hostage for almost four years, he was held for ransom, videos of his torture were sent to his mother and she was told to watch them in full, our message would be in the middle of the video.

Imagine the flesh being scraped from the son’s back and he knows his mother will see!

In an interview with BBC, Shahbaz Taseer said that when the time came for release, I thought that if I leave here, I will take with me all the pain and suffering that I suffered here, then I will not feel released. I can, I will always be imprisoned.

Shahbaz Taseer did not want to live in the prison of the past. They wanted a new situation, a fresh future, so they avoided all this agony without thinking of any calculation and came out.

He got this idea from Nelson Mandela’s biography and we, who don’t read books, from his video.

Sounds easy to say. When a doctor, psychologist, or sympathetic friend tells you to just forget about it, it’s done. The heart of the servant makes a regular beating of the next that you have any idea what happened to me?

But the thing is, how long can you drag the difficult time with you?

People who are with you, want to see you happy, who wish to see the smile on your face that used to happen before this particular accident. Do they all get tired and forget your beautiful face?

Friends understand, children know, brothers and sisters understand what pain you are in, but they can do whatever they want, you have to come out of prison when you want. If you don’t want to, there is no power in the world that can free you.

When the thought of wanting, wanting to be happy and getting back to life crosses your mind on the first day, understand that now is the time for action.

No friend, no listener, write all your pain on a piece of paper and put it in the corner. Write a second time, write a third time. If you can’t write, record your own voice, speak and pour all your bitterness into this audio three or four times.

You will feel that the burden has been lightened. After two or four days, read everything, read all the paper as many times as it was written, listen to all the voice that was recorded as many times as possible. If any new detail comes to mind, note it down.

After three to four weeks you will feel that the burden is less. When it starts to feel that, just burn that paper, wash it in water and delete the audio if any.

A whole chapter of life cannot be closed like this, but the process of release, you will feel that there is some improvement. A good friend can be discussed about this later if desired.

A big mistake made by mental health counselors today is to advise the sufferer to write or record everything and then ‘go public’. Don’t do it, don’t do it!

Your bitter memories, your sorrows, your shame, your anxiety, your agony, if you record all that to bring it to people or to show it to someone, you will be beaten somewhere. Write for yourself, write everything and just destroy it!

The domain of sorrow is vast, but continuous plowing within it serves no purpose except to destroy the crops.