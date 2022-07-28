Home News Don’t take it lightly. Over 300 million people nationwide have been recruited for this disease. It has nothing to do with being fat or thin.
by admin
Executive summary:Today (28 July) is World Hepatitis Day. At present, fatty liver has become the largest liver disease in the world. A little carelessness can lead to steatohepatitis, liver cirrhosis and even liver cancer. Fatty liver is not “exclusive” for fat people, and thin people and people who lose weight are also high-risk groups.

Today (28 July) is World Hepatitis Day. At present, fatty liver has become the largest liver disease in the world. A little carelessness can lead to steatohepatitis, liver cirrhosis and even liver cancer. Fatty liver is not “exclusive” for fat people, and thin people and people who lose weight are also high-risk groups.

What exactly is fatty liver? How dangerous is it? Why can’t you avoid fatty liver with less alcohol and less meat? Learn together ↓↓↓

Original title: Don’t take it seriously! Over 300 million people in the country were recruited, and it has nothing to do with being fat or thin!

