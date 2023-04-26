Heated question and answer between the former Minister of Health Robert Hope and the Senator of Forza Italia Maurice Gasparri a DiTuesday on April 25th. At the center of the debate, the themes of fascism and communism.

Guests of John Floris in the study of DiTuesday during the episode broadcast on La7 on the evening of Tuesday 25 April, Roberto Speranza and Maurizio Gasparri became the protagonists of a heated question and answer on Liberation Day. “Giorgia Meloni tried this morning, but she is unable to clearly say what is needed, as Mattarella did,” Speranza said, commenting on the premier’s behavior during his visit to the Altare della Patria. The former Minister of Health stressed that the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella “he said few words but with very strong clarity”, reiterating that “our Republic and the Constitution draw their foundation from the anti-fascist struggle”.

Hope, then, turning to Maurice Gasparri, he continued: “You can’t say this word ‘anti-fascist’. It’s an ambiguity. It’s a problem. It is something for the country to overcome – and she added -. I think that fascism is a historical phenomenon of the past. You are not fascists because we are in another time. Even if La Russa having the statue of Mussolini at home honestly gives enough chills – he commented -. However, you cannot say that you are anti-fascists”.

“Don’t you define yourself as an anti-communist?”

Gasparri’s answer is ready. “Thanks to the victory of anti-fascism, there was democracy in Italy. The Italians voted for the constituent assembly. In Parliament – ​​I said it, I repeat it without any difficulty – we all voted for the motion presented by the left in the Senate the other day, with words taken from a speech by life senator Segre. But the left did not vote for the motion of the centre-right which condemned fascism, Nazism and communist totalitarianism. I have no difficulty defining myself as an anti-fascist, but can you be defined as an anti-communist?”, the parliamentarian asked Speranza.

The ex-minister then declared: “I am against the communism that existed in Russia. The history of Italian communism, the history of the Italian Communist Party has been an important story. Italy had a problem of fascism, not of communism”.