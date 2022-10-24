UDINE. The ordinance signed by the mayor of Udine, Pietro Fontanini, which provides for the closing of the doors of bars, restaurants and shops, when the heating systems are turned on, came into force today, Monday 24 October.

Taking a tour of the center, it is clear that the mayor’s provision has been disregarded. The reason is easy to say and it is not linked to a “disobedience” of the insiders.The high external temperatures still do not require the heaters to be turned on, and therefore the premises can continue to keep the doors open.

Speaking with the operators, most believe the ordinance to be appropriate, even if with the expensive bills that they have suffered a little in recent months, everyone is moving spontaneously to limit waste as much as possible, and therefore when the heating will come in. in action, they will be the first to close the doors.



October 22, 2022

Even for categories. the provision of the mayor Fontanini has its own value in terms of energy saving. Their hope, however, is that even in the case of disobedient exhibitors, the local police will not immediately trigger fines, but there may be warnings.