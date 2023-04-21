Doppelganger debate – dispute between Kiev and Moscow about “real Putin”

Kiev: “Putin is a scared man”

But this official account is not believed in Kiev. “That was not the real Putin‘ said the Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov on Wednesday, without providing any relevant evidence. According to Danilov, Putin is “a frightened man” and it is simply impossible to imagine that he has decided to visit the front. And the government representative further emphasized: “In order to be able to speak to the real Putin, you have to be in quarantine for at least ten to 14 days.” The Putin sighted in Cherson was “an ordinary double, of which there are several, as is known”.