The sign as it appears now. The word “nomads” has been obscured

Mayor Stefano Sertoli had promised the Sentinel last Monday to speak personally with those in charge to have the sign changed. And, finally, the change has arrived. Amnesty international, the association of 21 July that had reported the matter to UNAR, the anti-discrimination office of the Council presidency, had intervened.

IVREA. Entry is forbidden only to “motorcycles and cars” in the camper area of ​​Ivrea: the word “nomads” disappears. Mayor Stefano Sertoli had promised last Monday to Sentinella, to speak personally with those in charge to have the sign changed. And, finally, the change has arrived. After the interventions of Amnesty International, of the 21 Luglio Association – which had reported the matter to UNAR, the anti-discrimination office of the Prime Minister – who had strongly stigmatized the incident. But even after those of the councilor of the Democratic Party Gabriella Colosso and the leader of the Viviamo Ivrea group, Francesco Comotto.

The area is owned by the municipality, but is managed by the Ivrea Campers Group (Gec), which had set up that sign years ago. Being in a little frequented area of ​​the city, even in the Municipality many were not aware of that “No entry to motorcycles, cars and nomads”. The campers had pointed out that parking is still allowed for a maximum of 48 hours in the area.

Ilaria Masinara, head of the campaign office of the Italian section of Amnesty international, explained: “As we advance, step by step, on the long path which, from a legislative, cultural and educational point of view, aims to achieve change and provision of tools and forms of protection, episodes such as the one that occurred in Ivrea make even more evident the central role of each individual and of civil society as a whole in contrasting discourse and discrimination and hatred phenomena ».

