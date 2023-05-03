Dorado Barril: The culinary legacy of a grandfather in a new venture

The passion for cooking and the love for good food can be inherited from generation to generation. Jhonny Cortes Alarcón, grandson of a renowned chef who founded the famous restaurant “El Dorado” in Dosquebradas many years ago, decides to continue the family tradition, but with a proposal adapted to the new generations. This is how “Dorado Barril” was born, a gastronomic venture that offers catering services with dishes such as barrel roasts, paellas, cayanas, golden tenderloin and show cooking. With just a call to the phone number 3002291664, Johnny and his team bring their delicious culinary offerings to where customers ask for it. In addition, you can learn more about his work on his Instagram account @doradobarril.

What was the inspiration behind the creation of Dorado Barril and how do you manage to keep your grandfather’s culinary legacy alive in your catering services?

The inspiration to continue with the legacy is the love for cooking that my whole family has and being able to teach my daughters perseverance and passion for what they want to achieve so that they can apply it in their lives. To keep my grandfather’s legacy alive, I used the same recipes that he created and I give them my personal touch to adapt them to the preferences of the new generations.

Tell us more about the dishes you offer at Dorado Barril, such as barrel roasts, paellas, cayanas, and golden tenderloin. What makes them special and how have you adapted them to the preferences of the new generations?

We offer a wide variety of dishes, but what makes us special is the quality of the products we use to prepare each one of them. We adapt the recipes to the new culinary trends, but without losing the authentic flavor that characterizes them.

What has been the response of customers towards Dorado Barril and how do you feel about continuing the family tradition in the world of gastronomy? What plans do you have for the future of your gastronomic venture?

The response from our clients towards Dorado Barril has been very positive, which convinces us that we are on the right track. I feel very proud to continue the family tradition in the world of gastronomy and to be able to offer customers a unique culinary experience. Our plans for the future include reopening “El Dorado”, the restaurant my grandfather founded, and continuing to expand our catering service.