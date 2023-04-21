Dorlan Pabón hat-trick puts Nacional in the lead in Libertadores

A hat-trick by experienced attacker Dorlan Pabón gave Atlético Nacional a 3-1 win this Thursday about the Peruvian Melgar, whose impetus was extinguished by the outstanding performance of the winger on the second day of Group H of the Copa Libertadores.

The Peruvians, meanwhile, discounted with a goal from attacker Luis Iberico in a corner kick at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, where the Colombians had to play at home and behind closed doors due to the riots on Sunday in a grandstand of the Atanasio Girardot stadium that left 89 injured and forced them to leave Medellín.

Los Verdolagas, led by Paulo Autuori, are first in their area with six points, followed by Olimpia with four, Melgar with one and Board of Trustees without units.

In the first minutes, Dominó, directed by the Argentine Mariano Soso, tHe had the opportunity to take the lead with a header from striker Bernando Cuesta that goalkeeper Harlen Castillo saved with a great stretch.

Melgar tried to take the lead in a very good start to the game but the one who managed to shake off and score the goal was Atlético Nacional at minute 27 in an outstanding play by midfielder Yerson Candelo who took a low cross for Pabón who, without hesitating, sent the ball into the back of the net.

The Colombians, who were not showing their best image, increased their lead 10 minutes later after the night’s scorer celebrated for the second time by taking advantage of a penalty whistled by Brazilian Wilton Sampaio for a handball in the area by Argentine Horacio Orzán.

In the second half, the Peruvians went out to look for discount and achieved it at minute 56 on a corner kick launched by Alexis Arias, who headed the Argentine Cristian Bordacahar and sent Iberico into the back of the net at the far post.

Soso’s team wanted to take advantage of the discount momentum, but found that Pabón, 35, celebrated again by taking advantage of a great individual play by right-back Andrés Román at minute 59.

Dominó tried to discount but could not overcome the resistance of Castillo, one of the figures of the match, while the Colombians also had chances to extend the advantage, one of them with a free kick taken by Candelo that crashed into the horizontal.

On May 2, for the third day, Atlético Nacional will host Olimpia, while two days later Melgar will risk his life in Group H when he visits the Board of Trustees.