Listen to the audio version of the article

The periodic verification by the Italian Post Office continues on the “dormant” postal savings books, ie those that have not been handled for 10 years and with a balance exceeding 100 euros. Holders of “dormant” booklets as of March 31, 2022 have until Thursday 20 October to make instructions at any post office and allow the registry of their booklet to be registered. Once the deadline has passed without any signal, the passbook is extinguished and the sums transferred to the Fund established by the 2006 Budget Law (Law 266/05) and managed by Consap, a private law company owned by the Ministry of Economy. Beyond the deadline, you can always get your money back. For reimbursement, you can apply directly to Consap without the need to contact a mediator. Time to claim the sums: ten years.

Postal savings books that have not been handled for more than 10 years

The so-called “dormant” postal savings books are those that have not been handled by the holder for more than 10 years, not subjected to procedures or operational blocks that prevent the handling of the sums and that have a balance greater than 100 euros. The category of “dormant accounts” includes not only savings books (postal and bank) but also money deposits, bank and postal current accounts, shares, bonds, certificates of deposit, investment funds and cashier’s checks for which there are no transactions or movements by the owner of the relationship or by delegated third parties for a period of 10 years starting from the date of free availability of the sums or financial instruments. The “dormant” deposit is extinguished unless, within 180 days from the communication by the intermediary, the holder does not carry out an operation or movement (but the communication of wanting to continue in the relationship is also sufficient).

How to tell if your passbook is dormant

On the Poste website it is possible to consult the list of dormant savings books ordered according to the identification number of the post office where they were opened. The lists can also be consulted at all post offices. You can also find out the situation of a booklet by calling Poste Italiane’s customer service at the toll-free number 800.00.33.22.