Can FC Blau-Weiss Linz warm up for what is probably the most important week in the club’s history in today’s second division home game against Dornbirn (2.30 p.m., Hofmann Personal Stadium)? After the duel against Vorarlberg, absolute highlight games await with the third GAK (28.4), the eighth FAC Vienna (5.5), leader St. Pölten (12.5) and the fourth Horn (19.5).