Dortmund before the weekend: a city in BVB fever – Ruhr area – news

It’s also going to be a full weekend for the supermarkets in Dortmund: Lukas Sanecki runs a supermarket on the fan mile. The really big fan marches always pass him by. So home game days are not really a big challenge for him – except this year.

What was the priority in the planning? “You make sure you have enough beer in stock and try to keep everything cold” , says the 35-year-old. Sanecki ordered ten times as much beer as usual for home games this week.

The cold store full of beer

In order to somehow be able to chill all the beer, the supermarket has outsourced some of its goods. What is not urgently needed for this weekend will be delivered by the wholesaler next week. “We have enough stock” affirms Sanecki.

And of course it’s not just the beer that’s good: the merchant also notices higher sales of asparagus and meat. In any case, the Pentecost weekend is one of the strongest in terms of sales – the eventual championship comes on top of that.

Sanecki and his team cannot follow the game while they work. On Saturday, the whole team pitched in, but: They probably heard the goal celebrations from the fan mile. And what if it doesn’t work out with the championship trophy in the pot? “Then we have to encourage the fans to drink frustration” says Lukas Sanecki with a wink – because nobody here in Dortmund actually doubts the championship anymore.

