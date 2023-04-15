Dortmund star fails in Stuttgart

Home page Sport football

Von: Nicolas Liege

Live ticker: BVB has to do without Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Süle at VfB Stuttgart. © Dennis Ewert/RHR-PHOTO

Edin Terzic has to change his defense again against VfB Stuttgart. But there is also good news for the BVB coach.

Possible line-up VfB Stuttgart: Bredlow – Mavropanos, Anton, Zagadou – Vagnoman, Karazor, Endo, Sosa, Millot, Führich – Guirassy

List BVB: Kobel – Ryerson, Can, Hummels, Guerreiro – Özcan – Malen, Brandt, Bellingham, Adeyemi – Haller

Kicking off: Saturday (April 15), 3:30 p.m

Score: 0:0 (0:0)

Tore: –

Sending off: –

Particular incidents: –

Referee: Harm Osmers (38, Bremen)

BVB against VfB in the live ticker: Dortmund sets the first exclamation mark

10. Minute: Huge opportunity for BVB! Can frees Guerreiro, who deliberately puts it back on Haller. This is completely free and fails from ten meters at the goalkeeper. A nine has to do it!

9. Minute: Raphael Guerreiro kicks a corner kick, which is cleared first. Adeyemi with the second cross attempt, but this is also beheaded from the sixteen.

8. Minute: Long ball into the VfB penalty area on Julian Brandt. He wants to present the ball with his head, but fails. Karazor intervenes.

6. Minute: Then BVB countered, Doynell Malen played in the middle, but Zagadou cleared.

5. Minute: First good chance for BVB. Ryerson and Can are helpless against Millot, the pass comes low to the far post, where Vagnoman finishes hastily. over.

3. Minute: Stuttgart’s Mavropanos hurt his arm but can continue playing.

1. Minute: It starts off strong. Guirassy dished out Emre Can at the corner flag, hitting him in the shin but going unpunished.

BVB against VfB in the live ticker: kick-off in Stuttgart

3.30 p.m.: kick-off! It starts in the sold out Mercedes Benz Arena.

3:25 p.m.: The ball will be rolling in Stuttgart in 5 minutes. It’s about to start: BVB wants to underpin its status as the best team in the second half of the season.

3:18 p.m.: A good 5,000 BVB fans traveled to Stuttgart today. They want to support their team in the very important away game.

BVB against VfB Stuttgart in the live ticker: Edin Terzic on Reus, Guerreiro and the championship

3:12 p.m.: Why is Marco Reus not playing again today, Mr. Terzic? The BVB coach explains: “Because we showed a really good game last week. We want to make hard decisions. When you see how the guys who are on the pitch today trained… the guys who did well last week get the confidence today. The guys who are mad because they’re on the bench are the challengers. Marco and Mouki did a great job last week, they decided the game for us.”

3:09 p.m.: “Rapha is an extremely important player. We know about his qualities,” says Edin Terzic about Raphael Guerreiro.

3:07 p.m.: “Of course we know what it’s about,” says Edin Terzic. “You do everything to get into this situation. We want to defend this initial saga wholeheartedly. To then see 7 wins from the last 7 games at the top.”

3:04 p.m.: “You have to be willing to chase after yourself. But with the ball we want to try to put our own game on the pitch,” says VfB coach Sebastian Hoeneß Sky.

2:59 p.m.: BVB captain Marco Reus is only on the bench, just like in the 2-1 win against Union Berlin. Meanwhile, talks are ongoing to extend his expiring contract. His adviser Dirk Hebe recently said on Sky about an allegedly imminent extension: “I am very surprised about these reports, because there is currently no agreement.” However, there are still very good and goal-oriented talks.

2:52 p.m.: “For me, VfB is not a typical team fighting against relegation,” praises BVB coach Edin Terzic. The Stuttgarters have a lot of ball possession, a high rate of passing and tackling. Nevertheless, the route is clear: “We have to win this game if we want to achieve our goal.” The goal is the championship.

BVB vs. VfB in the live ticker: See you again with Zagadou at your favorite away opponent

2:47 p.m.: There is currently a slight upswing at VfB Stuttgart. Under the new coach Sebastian Hoeneß, a 1-0 win in the quarter-finals of the cup against 1. FC Nürnberg and a 3-2 success in the relegation summit against VfL Bochum were achieved.

2:42 p.m.: BVB traditionally likes to play in Stuttgart. Dortmund have won 16 times at VfB, more than at any other foreign stadium. Only one of the last 13 duels in Swabia was lost.

2.35 p.m.: The list of hosts is also available. With ex-Borussians Dan-Axel Zagadou and Chris Führich – this is how VfB Stuttgart plays today:

Bredlow – Mavropanos, Anton, Zagadou – Vagnoman, Karazor, Endo, Sosa, Millot, Führich – Guirassy

2:33 p.m.: Up front, Edin Terzic chooses Sébastien Haller instead of Youssoufa Moukoko. The Ivorian is supposed to improve his record of 3 goals in 15 competitive BVB games today.

2.30 p.m.: Raphael Guerreiro is back at left-back today, Marius Wolf, who was recently ill, is initially on the bench. Salih Özcan, who is not always very stable, could appear as the only six because Can is needed in central defence.

2:28 p.m.: As expected, Emre Can and Mats Hummels play in central defence. They replace the injured Nico Schlotterbeck (torn muscle) and Niklas Süle (muscular problems).

BVB against VfB Stuttgart in the live ticker: This is the line-up of Borussia Dortmund

2:25 p.m.: The lineup is here! This is how BVB plays against VfB Stuttgart today:

Kobel – Ryerson, Can, Hummels, Guerreiro – Özcan – Malen, Brandt, Bellingham, Adeyemi – Haller

On the bench: Meyer, Coulibaly, Dahoud, Reus, Reyna, Wolf, Bynoe-Gittens, Modest, Moukoko

2:12 p.m.: As previously reported, Felix Passlack and Thomas Meunier did not travel to Stuttgart. The latter is in the third division game of BVB U23 against SV Meppen in the starting XI. The game kicked off at 2 p.m.

1:57 p.m.: Because Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Süle are out, Edin Terzic has to improvise in central defence. Mats Hummels is seeded, and the most likely option is Emre Can next to him in the central defence.

“Of course Emre Can is an option. He is strong in tackles and has great speed in this position,” says Terzic. Another option is U23 defenders Soumaila Coulibaly, who was at BVB before saying goodbye could stand.

1:42 p.m.: Karim Adeyemi is usually set at BVB. And Youssoufa Moukoko recently played his way back into the limelight as the winning goal scorer against Union Berlin 2-1. Does a mission beckon from the start today?

“Of course it helps if they collect minutes,” said coach Edin Terzic at the press conference before the game against VfB Stuttgart. “They were very important last week and showed good performances against Union Berlin. It’s about us making the right decisions. Youssoufa applied very well last week.”

BVB against VfB in the live ticker: After Schlotterbeck, Süle is also missing in Stuttgart

Update, Saturday (April 15), 1:25 p.m.: For BVB, the starting position is the same as before. The advantage of leaders Bayern Munich is two points. And FCB is also up against a relegation candidate today: TSG Hoffenheim is playing in Munich. Both games will kick off at the same time.

Update, Friday (April 14), 6:30 p.m.: The first decisions before the BVB game against VfB Stuttgart have been made. The most important: Loud Ruhr news Niklas Süle did not travel south with the team on Friday afternoon. Because Nico Schlotterbeck is also absent, Mats Hummels and Emre Can will probably form the black and yellow central defence.

Soumaila Coulibaly returns to the squad, Giovanni Reyna and Marius Wolf were also on the plane. Not there: Thomas Meunier and Felix Passlack.

BVB is threatened with the next failure against VfB Stuttgart – but there is also good news

+++ Hello and welcome to the live ticker of the Bundesliga game between VfB Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund on the 28th matchday. The kick-off in the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart takes place on Saturday (April 15) at 3.30 p.m. +++

First report, Thursday (April 13), 4 p.m.: The BVB is on the 27th Bundesliga match day after beating Union Berlin 2-1 back on the road to success. The upward trend should continue with a threesome in Stuttgart. But before the game there is bad news.

Niklas Sule threatens to fail for the Bundesliga duel, how Sport1 reported. The central defender was unable to take part in training on Tuesday (April 11). According to the report, muscular problems plague the right foot.

Coach Edin Terzic may have to change the BVB defense again

A deployment by Niklas Süle against VfB Stuttgart “is considered questionable”. If the central defender is actually not available, the BVB trainer must Edin Terzic change his defense again.

For the 27-year-old, Emre Can could rotate into central defense alongside Mats Hummels. Because Nico Schlotterbeck also missed the most recent BVB games against Union and RB Leipzig (0: 2) due to a muscle fiber tear, which he suffered in the 2: 4 bankruptcy at FC Bayern in early April.

BVB defender Nico Schlotterbeck tore a muscle fiber in the game against FC Bayern. © Dennis Ewert/RHR-PHOTO

After all, the 23-year-old returned to the pitch on Tuesday, like Sport1 further reported. The central defender therefore trained individually. There is speculation about a lightning comeback, but Nico Schlotterbeck should only return to the game at the end of April or beginning of May, writes Sport1.

Edin Terzic will explain at the match day press conference on Thursday (April 13) whether Marius Wolf, who was recently ill, will be back in action against the Swabians. Otherwise, the BVB coach can look forward to an almost fit squad.