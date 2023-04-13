Home News Doskozil is not ready for three-party hearings
Doskozil is not ready for three-party hearings

The decision was approved by the SP committees on Thursday. SP federal manager Christian Deutsch explained that it had been a long time since such an event had been held in the state capital and that Linz was very easy to get to.

However, there was no agreement at the hearings, which were planned as a decision-making aid for the member survey. Burgenland’s governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SP) refused to take part on the grounds that he did not want a “public spectacle”, the proposal came too late, his schedule was clocked through. SP boss Pamela Rendi-Wagner would have been available for three-person hearings, but she rejected a two-person appearance only with Traiskirchen’s mayor Andreas Babler (SP). There should also be no TV confrontations.

No fight against each other

There will be no fairness agreement between the three competitors. “I’m not campaigning within my own party. Social Democrats should fight with each other and not against each other,” said Rendi-Wagner. If so, then she would have needed such a fairness agreement four and a half years ago, she added.

After criticism of the large absence of SP deputies during the speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in parliament, the SP executive board passed a pro-Ukraine solidarity resolution on Thursday.

