Julian Andres Santa

There is no doubt that in Dosquebradas they have the talent factory in women’s soccer at the departmental level, so generations continue to pass and new girls with all their abilities and virtues do not stop appearing, standing out in national competitions. On this occasion, the team that represented the Industrial municipality in BabyFútbol, ​​achieved a podium finish in third place.

They closed with their heads held high

Despite not having achieved their objective, which was to reach the final, the group led by Carlos Ariel Osorio did not give up and played the match for third place with all the motivation that characterizes them, always leaving on each of the pitches in which they play, the best image of their team. The rival on this occasion was Apartadó, which they defeated by the slightest difference with a score by Mariana Toro.

on the national podium

Carlos Ariel Osorio, trainer of the female processes, highlights what was done by his women during the Festival of Festivals. “On the Marte number one court we achieved a third place that allows us to once again be on the podium at the national level in the most important children’s tournament. Very happy with the team, with the work of our girls, on the field of play there was dedication, there was an attitude, always a proposal to go out and win the game”.

fruit of good work

The success of women’s soccer in Dosquebradas is not from today nor is it a coincidence, it is a respected process, well done and consolidated despite the early defeats and early eliminations. In addition, it goes hand in hand with what has been achieved by the Risaralda team, since they contribute their players to the different departmental teams. “We continue to correct and evolve and we have a group of players who are the great promise for women’s soccer in our department,” said Professor Osorio.

They had a great experience

From the very first game, the girls enjoyed all this experience that playing Baby Soccer represents, bearing the name of their municipality in Antioquia territory. Alejandra Sepúlveda, captain of the team, expressed: “It was a very important tournament, very happy, many thanks to the Mayor’s Office of Dosquebradas, we are leaving very happy.”

Dosquebradas participation in the women’s Baby Soccer

2017. Fourth position

2018. Quarterfinals

2019. Third place

2020. Runner-up

2022. Quarterfinals

2023. Third place

Given:

Several of the players who have already had process in the women’s Colombian National Team, played Baby Soccer with Dosquebradas at the time, as in the case of Ana María Guzmán, Ana Milé González, among others.