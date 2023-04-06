The National Government has summoned the 28 certified USAR teams in the country to be prepared for any emergency that may arise in the event of a possible eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano. The National Disaster Risk Management Unit and the National Directorate of Firefighters have issued the call for these teams to be alert and prepared to act in the event of any eventuality.

The Dosquebradas Official Fire Department has announced that it has 26 men and women trained and certified to respond to any emergency that occurs in the area. In addition, they have a group certified at the National Col-25 level, which is in charge of dealing with situations that require specialized knowledge.

Faced with this emergency call, Mayor Diego Ramos has highlighted the importance of having the group certified at the Col -25 National level, to attend to situations that require special knowledge.

It is important to note that USAR teams are specialized search and rescue groups, highly trained and equipped to respond in emergency situations. They are made up of firefighters, doctors, engineers and other specialists who work in coordination to save lives and minimize damage in the event of natural disasters.

In conclusion, the Dosquebradas Firefighters are ready and prepared to respond to any eventuality in the area, thanks to their training and certification at the national level in search and rescue situations.