Home News Dosquebradas Fire Department is ready to respond to any eventuality at the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano
News

Dosquebradas Fire Department is ready to respond to any eventuality at the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano

by admin
Dosquebradas Fire Department is ready to respond to any eventuality at the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano

The National Government has summoned the 28 certified USAR teams in the country to be prepared for any emergency that may arise in the event of a possible eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano. The National Disaster Risk Management Unit and the National Directorate of Firefighters have issued the call for these teams to be alert and prepared to act in the event of any eventuality.

The Dosquebradas Official Fire Department has announced that it has 26 men and women trained and certified to respond to any emergency that occurs in the area. In addition, they have a group certified at the National Col-25 level, which is in charge of dealing with situations that require specialized knowledge.

Faced with this emergency call, Mayor Diego Ramos has highlighted the importance of having the group certified at the Col -25 National level, to attend to situations that require special knowledge.

It is important to note that USAR teams are specialized search and rescue groups, highly trained and equipped to respond in emergency situations. They are made up of firefighters, doctors, engineers and other specialists who work in coordination to save lives and minimize damage in the event of natural disasters.

In conclusion, the Dosquebradas Firefighters are ready and prepared to respond to any eventuality in the area, thanks to their training and certification at the national level in search and rescue situations.

See also  Covid: 112,691 positive, 414 victims

You may also like

Sogaer’s CEO and two others on trial for...

CABEI supports actions to mitigate climate change in...

Valledupar had the highest increase in food during...

Italian Cup: Cremonese-Fiorentina 0-2 – Football

Aucas defeats defending champion Flamengo in a dream...

Stop assaulting the cops?

First Observation丨General Secretary’s Speech When Planting Trees Paints...

Women at the top, the glass ceiling is...

Kendry Páez, the youngest pearl of Ecuadorian soccer

Easter: the ‘Vattienti’ rite will take place, but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy