Dosquebradas, leader in business services

Dosquebradas, leader in business services

Dosquebradas leads the route of services to business innovation through the Innovation Ecosystem Support Entities – ESEI. In this way, the Administration of Dosquebradas began the second phase of the project “Route of services to business innovation” in partnership with the Technological University of Pereira and the Network of Science, Technology and Innovation Nodes of Risaralda.

This was reported by the Director of Business Operations and Employability Dianna Marcela Ospina Valencia: “The main actions to be developed within the framework of the project will allow the updating and publication of the portfolio of services of the Technological Development and Innovation Centers; the identification of the demand for services and technologies of the beneficiary companies; and the formulation of 5 projects for companies aligned with the Innovation Ecosystem Support Entities – ESEI”.

It is expected that the portfolio can be made available to entrepreneurs in less than four months, in prototyping services, accompaniment in their innovation support systems, business management, process improvement, automation of products and services, among others that can be resolved by these entities.

