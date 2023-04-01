After a complaint filed against the contractor Jalil Abdalá Idárraga, and the former Secretary of Public Works, Óscar Herrera, for embezzlement of resources due to the non-execution of a work on Carrera 15 between 63rd streets in the Santa Teresita neighborhood.

The Secretary of Public Works of the Industrial Municipality, Yimmy Riascos, responded that the work was carried out in 2013 through the contractor Jalil Abdala Idárraga, legal representative of Comercializadora de Cementos y Materiales para la Construcción SA

Therefore, the paving of streets 15a and 15b was executed by a community self-management system, where the inhabitants of the sector contributed the labor and the Municipal Administration provided the materials, machinery and technical advice.

However, this complaint originated from a human error in the drafting of the response to a right of petition presented by Mr. Felipe Cardona Mayo in the year 2022, in which the letter B was involuntarily omitted in Carrera 15B. However, the attached documents that supported the response to this right of petition included the work execution report, which confirmed that streets 15A and 15B had been paved.

The contract through which the materials and machinery to execute the work were acquired was No. 510 of August 9, 2013, for a total value of $3,615 million. In this way, the Mayor’s Office of Dosquebradas has clarified that the error in the information was due to an involuntary omission in the letters of the intervened streets.

Currently, the complaint is filed with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation for its corresponding investigation.