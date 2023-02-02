According to the facts related in the Early Alert 01 of 2023, issued by the Ombudsman’s Office, the Dosquebradas mayor’s office reports that the municipality has not received the increase in force requested from the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of the Interior; However, the Pereira Metropolitan Police determined that there is no presence of the so-called mountain range group in the 12 communes of the municipality and in the two corregimientos of the municipality.

On the other hand, the authorities state that it is not true that there are a high number of complaints for threats to leaders of the municipality; since, there is only one report of a possible threat, on which the corresponding route has already been activated and this is part of the analysis of the UNP.

In addition to that, there are no reports of forced disappearances and forced recruitment for the purpose of sexual exploitation of children and adolescents.

In view of the complaint filed the previous year, regarding the alleged existence of mass graves, the investigations determined that they never existed in the municipality and the Prosecutor’s Office itself managed to deny the presence of 48 corpses in mass graves.

In the same way, the municipal administration is committed to continue executing the pertinent actions, and to work in an articulated manner with the Ombudsman’s Office and other entities to guarantee the tranquility and security of all citizens of Dos Quebradenses; also abide by the recommendations emanating from the early warning 01 of 2023.