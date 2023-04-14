During the Departmental Risk Council, the response capacity of emergency agencies in the face of a possible eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano was evaluated. For this reason, the lines of action and the specific needs of each entity involved were defined and approved by the Departmental Committee for Disaster Risk Management.

The mayor of Dosquebradas, Diego Ramos, pointed out that they are working together with the National Government, Risk Management and the Departmental Government to prepare for a possible eruption of the volcano.

“We are working on that legal part, since we are working hand in hand with the authorities to be able to access these resources, which are not few, we only have resources for fuel and some elements”, indicated the president of the two Quebradenses.

According to the authorities, the industrial municipality will be the meeting point for the department’s 26 operational fire department units to coordinate care and rescue efforts.

In this sense, the commander of the Official Fire Department of Dosquebradas, Lieutenant Lina María Marín, indicated that: “It was decided with all the commanders as the meeting point in the municipality of Dosquebradas at our main headquarters, where all the firefighters from our department who come to support would be.”

Likewise, the commander recognized that in the municipality: “We have 8 tank trucks provided by the Government, which will be in place to supply water to the communities of Santa Rosa, Dosquebradas, Pereira and Marseille. Likewise, we have K9 binary groups, we are talking about rescue dogs and additionally we have 3 drone units with their certified pilots”.

Lastly, Lieutenant Lina María Marín highlighted that she has suitable personnel to deal with a possible emergency, since she recently received accreditation from the USAR group: “Today we have 30 people ready to face an emergency like this.”