Dosquebradas seeks to raise awareness on the International Day Without a Pitillo

A couple of years ago, the campaign “no cigarette, please” was launched in Colombia; which generated an interesting cultural change, demonstrating that it is possible to change small habits such as ordering cigarettes in a restaurant. However, there are those who prefer this element.

THE AMOUNT

Cigarettes are the fifth most polluting object in the world; Around 8 million tons of plastic end up every year in the depths of the sea.

For this reason, the Secretariat of Agricultural Development and Environmental Management of Dosquebradas, joins the initiative of the French organization Bas Les Pailles (Down with the Pitillos), to raise public awareness about the great pollution problem that this article generates in the oceans. .

“On February 3, we invite the dosquebradenses not to use it and we will see how, by changing a small habit, we can generate big changes in the environment of the city; For example, did you know that the straw takes 1 minute to make, has 20 minutes of use and lasts 200 years to decompose and can affect up to 267 animal species?”, pointed out the director of Environmental Management of Dosquebradas, Luza Sánchez.

