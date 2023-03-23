The municipal administration of Dosquebradas, led by Mayor Diego Ramos, continues its commitment to the Public Policy for Victims, delivering key elements for the strengthening of Productive Units. On this occasion, 25 Productive Units were delivered to the population Victim of the Armed Conflict that has its seat in the Municipality.

Among the items delivered by the Dosquebradas Victims Unit, 6 refrigerators, 13 computers, 5 hairdressing kits and 1 tool kit stand out, with a total investment of $34,562,952.

For her part, María Idaly, one of the beneficiaries, indicated that “the program is very beneficial. I thank the productive unit for the dedication and training that gives us a lot of growth. First of all, thanks to God and to all those who were part of the delivery, I feel very benefited and very blessed, thank you very much and God bless you”.

In addition, the representative of the Victims’ Table, Samuel Enrique Julio Beltrán, highlighted the commitment of Mayor Diego Ramos with the Victims of the Armed Conflict who live in the Industrial municipality.

Lastly, the Secretary of Government, Juan Carlos Sepúlveda stated “we are handing over 25 productive units to different people who participated in the process and who were favored and who patiently waited until today. They are displaced families, they are families that one day had an inconvenience due to violence and had to leave their sector of their area of ​​their region and today they are in the municipality of Dosquebradas and it is satisfactory that this administration supports them in their projects. productive”.