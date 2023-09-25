Home » Dosquebradas wants to be recertified as a Sustainable Tourist Destination
Dosquebradas wants to be recertified as a Sustainable Tourist Destination

Dosquebradas wants to be recertified as a Sustainable Tourist Destination

This was stated by the Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness, Geovanny Ducuara Londoño, who during the National Meeting of Regional Tourism Authorities, led by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism confirmed that one of the most important objectives of his visit is to appropriate knowledge about the implementation of the National Public Tourism Policy, which is based on nature tourism processes, which are beneficial for the process that leads Dosquebradas as a Sustainable Tourist Destination.

“On the issue of sustainability, on the issue of resilience and very importantly the entire issue of inclusion and community tourism, we also participated in the launch of the route to tourism quality where the offer was presented to optimize and improve and strengthen the competencies in business development issues and improvement and optimization of quality service provision throughout the country, and also very important the tourism promotion campaign that the new national government focused on life and focused on peace has already been implementing and developing.” , he added.

Among the activities that are sought to be strengthened are hiking, mountain biking, shopping tourism and landscaping in order to attract more visitors to the municipality.

