In Uruguay, the United Nations will grant distinction to the municipality of Dosquebradas for its work as a resilient city.

The attention in risk areas, the ability to support other local governments with strategies to mitigate disaster risk, resilience and climate action, made the Industrial municipality worthy of this international recognition as a Resilient City Node.

“Today we are very satisfied with this distinction from the United Nations; a process that we have been participating in for more than twelve years in stages, which opens the doors for us at a global level so that Dosquebradas can advance resource management through a financing mechanism,” said Luz Adriana González Mejía, director of Diger .