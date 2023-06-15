Online message – Thursday 06/15/2023

Procedural Law | Double declaration of income as wages and as operating income (BFH)

If the income of an employed chief physician from the provision of medical services by choice is erroneously declared in the income tax return for both income from self-employed work and income from employed work, because neither the chief physician nor his tax advisor have recognized and, based on the circumstances of the dispute, do not recognize either had to, that this income has already been subject to wage tax deduction, there is no “gross fault” in the sense of

§ 173 Abs. 1 No. 2 AO before ( BFH, judgment of April 18, 2023 – VIII R 9/20 ; published on 15.6.2023 ).

background: After

§ 173 Abs. 1 No. 2 AO tax assessments are to be canceled or amended if facts or evidence are subsequently known which lead to a lower tax and the taxpayer is not at fault for the fact that the facts or evidence are only known later.

facts: The plaintiff is employed in a hospital as chief physician. He received a fixed monthly payment for his work. In addition, his service contract gave him the right to liquidation for work he had done elective medical services conceded. In return, the plaintiff was obliged, among other things, to pay part of the fees incurred to the hospital.

During the years of the dispute, the plaintiff provided medical services to both

stationary accommodated patients as well as in outpatient office hours. The settlement of the elective services was carried out by a private service company commissioned by the plaintiff. The invoice amounts from the private liquidations were credited to a private bank account of the plaintiff.

The plaintiff’s income from

inpatient elective services

treated the hospital as remuneration from the employment relationship and therefore subjected them to the income tax deduction. It did not take into account the income from the plaintiff’s outpatient medical work, because it was based on the plaintiff’s services rendered outside of the employment relationship. The plaintiff did not receive a notification from the hospital that the income from the optional medical services was subject to the income tax deduction. The income classified as subject to wage tax was shown in the plaintiff’s salary statements in addition to numerous other details and without further specification in the line “Co-taxation”.

In his income tax returns, the tax-represented plaintiff explained the remuneration from all elective medical services in the income surplus account as

Income on his income from self-employment. The FA assessed the plaintiff as declared, the income tax assessments became final.

At the end of 2014, the plaintiff applied for an amendment to the notices for the years in dispute

§ 173 Abs. 1 No. 2 AO on the grounds that it only became known to him afterwards that the income from the optional inpatient services provided by the hospital had been subject to income tax deduction.

The FA rejected an amendment, the lawsuit directed against this was unsuccessful in the first instance. The FG took the view that the plaintiff was grossly at fault within the meaning of

§ 173 Abs. 1 No. 2 AO ( FG Münster, judgment of February 15, 2019 – 14 K 2122/16 E ).

The judges of the BFH did not agree:

A change in the notices

§ 173 Abs. 1 No. 2 AO is not ruled out because the plaintiff is guilty of gross negligence for incorrectly stating the income twice in the tax returns.

As gross negligence within the meaning of § 173 Abs. 1 No. 2 AO has the taxpayer

intent and gross negligence to represent. In the present case, the FG used the term “gross negligence” in the sense of § 173 Abs. 1 No. 2 AO incorrectly interpreted because it made too high demands on the conditions under which the double declaration of the income from the inpatient optional services is to be regarded as excusable.

The Lower Tax Court based its assessment of the existence of gross negligence on the part of the plaintiff, among other things, on the fact that, according to the contractual agreement made between the plaintiff and the hospital operator, it seemed obvious to allocate the income from the provision of optional services to inpatients to the employment relationship, since the The provision and payment of these services were regulated in the employment contract, while the employer granted the plaintiff a secondary employment permit for the provision of outpatient optional services.

The FG’s assumption that the plaintiff had to have double taxation of his income from the inpatient elective services when stating the income from all elective services in the determination of profit, because this would only have been included in the income from employment if the service contract regulations had been correctly interpreted may, does not sufficiently take into account that According to the case law of the BFH, the question of whether optional medical services are provided within or outside of the employment relationship can only be answered on the basis of an overall evaluation of the circumstances of the individual case (see.

BFH, judgment of October 5, 2005 – VI R 152/01 BStBl II 2006, 94).

For the overall assessment required according to this, it is important, among other things, whether the activity to provide the optional medical services is one of the contractual duties owed to the hospital operator, whether the doctor is subject to the instructions of the hospital operator according to the service contract – with the exception of purely medical activities – and with regard to the provision of the optional medical services is integrated into the business organism of the hospital and to what extent entrepreneurial initiative and entrepreneurial risk exist or are absent ( BFH, decision of August 11, 2009 VI B 46/08 BFH/NV 2009, 1814).

Based on this, the allocation of the income from the plaintiff’s optional inpatient services to his income from self-employed work in the context of the income tax returns for the years in dispute may have been legally incorrect.

However, if an incorrect tax return is based (also) on a legal error, as the Fiscal Court assumed, the taxpayer is generally not to be blamed for gross negligence.

According to the case law of the BFH, the taxpayer can only generally not invoke an excusable error of law that rules out gross negligence if he deliberately fails to answer a question that is expressly asked in the tax return form, relates to a specific transaction and is understandable to him (cf.

BFH, judgments of April 28, 2020 – VI R 24/17 ; v.

10.2.2015 – IX R 18/14, BStBl II 2017, 7 and v.

18.3.2014 – XR 8/11). It is undisputed that such a case does not exist here.

The plaintiff is also not to be accused of gross negligence in that he failed to reconcile the wage tax statements and the monthly salary slips to determine whether, in deviation from his remuneration components agreed in the employment contract, income from inpatient optional medical work was also subject to wage tax deduction by his employer.

As the Lower Tax Court rightly pointed out, the plaintiff should have noticed that further amounts were listed in the monthly payslips under the title “Gross ineffective” with the designation “Co-taxation”. When weighting and weighing up the culpability of the plaintiff in this respect, the Lower Tax Court should also have taken into account that the plaintiff had not received any notification when the hospital had started to use the income from the inpatient optional services – unlike the income from the outpatient activity – to be subject to wage tax deduction.

There is also no gross negligence on the part of the tax advisor attributable to the plaintiff.

In particular, the fact that the consultant provided the information in the income tax return on income from employment only on the basis of the wage tax certificates and did not also request the monthly payslips from the plaintiff does not justify the allegation of gross violation of the duty of care. The plaintiff’s tax adviser had no reason to question the correctness of the income tax statements. A further review of the information given in the tax return based on the monthly income tax statements therefore did not have to be imposed on the plaintiff’s tax advisor.

Those:

BFH, judgment of April 18, 2023 – VIII R 9/20 ; NWB Database (the)

Source(s):

NWB YAAAJ-41986