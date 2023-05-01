Double homicide in Guadalupe, Huila

Over the weekend, Arcid Yamid Velasco Gómez and Duván Arley Cabra Penagos lost their lives in a multiple fight, which also left a third person injured. Local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

According to preliminary reports, the act of blood was recorded in the Mortiñal village, located about 50 minutes from the urban area of ​​the municipality of Guadalupe. The area has been rocked by violence with this latest tragedy leaving local residents concerned and distraught.

Those involved in the incident were conversing in a commercial establishment selling liquor when the fight began. Apparently, excessive alcohol intake was the origin of the multiple fight, which quickly turned violent.

Homicide in Pitalito (Photo reference).

In the midst of the chaos, Arcid Yamid Velasco Gómez and Duván Arley Cabra Penagos found themselves involved in a reciprocal fight that ended in tragedy. Velazco Gómez was shot and Cabra Penagos was stabbed with a knife. Despite the efforts of paramedics to save their lives, both men died, one at the scene and the other at the hospital.

The third person involved in the multiple fight was injured and was taken to a nearby medical center for medical attention.

Local authorities have ensured that exhaustive investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the event. The community has been called to collaborate with the authorities to clarify what happened and prevent violent acts from being recorded again in the area.

This double crime adds to a series of tragedies that have shaken Huila in recent days and has left the local community concerned about the increase in violence in the region. The authorities have reiterated their commitment to work together with the community to prevent these events and guarantee the safety of citizens.