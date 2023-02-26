Two workers from a farm were killed with a firearm in the vicinity of the La Fe farm in the jurisdiction of the Mariangola de Valledupar corregimiento.

They are José Javier Reyes Peña and Eudo José Marín Giraldo, 30 years old respectively, who were farm workers and on Friday afternoon at least 10 armed individuals arrived, apparently, and took them away to an unknown destination.

Along with the two workers, they also forced another Venezuelan farmer to go, whom the armed individuals allegedly asked if he was a “rustler.”

Later they told him to return to the farm and lock himself in with the other workers, women and children.

They also reportedly indicated that they not notify any police authority or the Army.

After several hours they heard several shots of firearms and when they saw what had happened they found the bodies of the aforementioned workers. Along with the corpses, pamphlets alluding to the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia were left.

The authorities have not ruled on the matter.

