A gunshot to the head, executed and then closed in plastic bags, hidden under dozens of rubber pipes used to irrigate the fields: thus ended the life of a 58-year-old father and his 27-year-old son, killed in the Foggia countryside. Their bodies were near an abandoned farmhouse between Cerignola and Manfredonia, on the earth broken by the sun.
To unroll the skein of old pipes thrown there by who knows how long, and to be able to extract the two corpses, the intervention of the Fire Brigade was necessary. To find them, according to the little information leaked, was the police who were looking for them after the report of their disappearance by some family members. Victims had been lost for a few days and it was feared that something terrible might have happened.

On the matter, the investigators maintain the utmost confidentiality. “It seems”, however, they are keen to point out, that crime has nothing to do with it. The first thought, with a double murder in this area, soon goes to the so-called ‘Società foggiana’, the local mafia known for its ferocity. Anyone who stayed in town on the last Sunday in July is sure it was a settling of scores of some kind. “In these parts – say two ladies – even if you say one word too many you risk your life. As far as we know they were shot in the head, they were executed, the mafia has something to do with it, and here we are increasingly afraid, especially for our children. Not everyone is lucky enough to be able to leave here “. “Drugs, some mischief at work or a few jokes too many to a woman – underlines a couple of boys – could have made him do this bad end”. The 58-year-old, according to what is learned from investigative sources, had a criminal record for drugs, but this would not have to do with the double murder.

The investigations are entrusted to the Mobile Squad, coordinated by the Foggia Public Prosecutor’s Office. At the moment, however, the case looks like a yellow. Not even the local civil authorities are provided with information to avoid leaks and not run the risk of jeopardizing the outcome of the investigations. The attention of the investigators is focusing on the private life of the victims. Relatives and acquaintances could be the key to tracing the reason and responsible for the death of the two men. And for this the police are listening to anyone who has had relations with them.

