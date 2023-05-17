Double packer Silva puts Citizens on course for the final

Von: Christian Németh

Split

ManCity and Real Madrid make the second Champions League finalist among themselves today. In the live ticker you will not miss any highlight of the game.

50. Minute: Alaba with a strong free kick from just over 20 meters. Ederson stretches and parries strongly. City’s Ruben Dias was booked for a foul against Vinícius Júnior. The first card in this game. Real started the second half with noticeably more ball possession.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid 2-0 (0-0)

Manchester City line-up: Ederson – Walker, Ruben Dias, Akanji, Stones, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Haaland, Grealish Aufstellung Real Madrid: Courtois – Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius Jr., Benzema, Rodrygo Goals: 1-0 and 2-0 Bernardo Silva (23rd, 35th).

46. Minute: It goes on – there were no changes on either side.

BREAK at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Man City deservedly lead 2-0 and opened the gate to the CL final wide! The English dominated the duel from the start, shot 13:1 and had 72:28 ball possession. Real Madrid almost doesn’t exist offensively at all – apart from a solid crossbar hit by Toni Kroos in the 34th minute. Can Real Madrid react and initiate a comeback? As is well known, you can never write off the royal team. It’s about to go on!

45. Minute: Bernardo Silva is eyeing the hat-trick. His shot from almost 16 meters is a bit too harmless. Courtois holds the ball easily.

44. Minute: And City continues to push. Real continues to lose the ball far too often and far too early. Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t look happy at all.

35 minutes: Goal! That’s 2-0! again is Bernardo Silva on the spot, this time with his head! Great attack by the home team immediately after the Kroos shot into the crossbar: Grealish on Gündogan, whose shot is parried and then the game device lands on Bernardo Silva – who nods precisely and quite unmolested into the top right corner.

34. Minute: Kroos unpacks the hammer! What a tight shot from the German real star from a distance. The leather bangs against the crossbar – Ederson was still slightly off. First chance for Madrid.

32. Minute: Real’s Vinicius Jr. at least gets the ball into the City sixteen – but is easily intercepted.

26. Minute: Next chance from Halaand from a good 20 meters away – but the ball misses the real box. Real is trying to squirm – but so far the royals have not come up with much in the forward movement.

23 minutes: 1:0! City attack from the right with a strong pass into De Bruyne’s interface – and then Bernardo Silva takes an ice-cold shot. That was foreseeable – the leadership is, as of now, deserved!

21. Minute: Courtois holds! And not everyone is able to keep Halaand’s header! Huge chance for the home side after a corner – but the real keeper stretches and saves sensationally.

18. Minute: What has happened so far speaks for the British not only visually, but statistically it also looks good from their point of view: 82:18 percent possession of the ball to date speaks for itself.

13. Minute: Dangerous header from Halaand! Real keeper Courtois just defuses it from a short distance. City have the game totally under control here so far!

Erling Haaland had the first big chance of the game. © Paul Ellis/AFP

12. Minute: Now Manchester’s Stones are trying from afar. The ball flies noticeably past the goal.

11. Minute: Real loses the ball again. The deep guests are not taking place offensively!

7. Minute: City presses! First Halaand appears dangerously in the Real sixteen, but finds no buyers for his strong pass. Shortly afterwards Rodri tries it, but the ball rushes past the goal.

4. Minute: Manchester’s Kyle Walker with the first warning shot from a distance. But the ball goes well over the box. City starts with noticeably more possession.

1. Minute: The ball is running! Man City initially in possession.

Erling Haaland failed to score in the first leg in Madrid. Can he do that in the second leg? © Francisco Macia/imago

Update, 8:55 p.m.: The city anthem is played at the packed and atmospheric Etihad Stadium in Manchester (approx. 55,000). So the atmosphere is already there – and the ball will soon be rolling!

Update, 8:30 p.m.: The home side come into the Premier League on the back of a 3-0 away win against Everton FC. The in-form Ilkay Gündogan contributed two goals at the weekend to the English leaders’ already 27th competitive win in the league. Real Madrid, runners-up in “LaLiga”, were also victorious on Saturday and almost brought Getafe to their knees 1-0. However, the Ancelotti team no longer has a chance of winning the league.

Update, 7:48 p.m.: The lineups are in – and there’s only one change overall, but a surprising one! DFB national player Antonio Rüdiger, who did his job very well in the first leg against City superstar Haaland, has to sit on the bench for the time being. Eder Militao takes over his central defender position in the starting XI of Real Madrid today. On the other hand, there are no changes – at least compared to the first meeting – in the starting line-up of Pep Guardiola’s Citizens.

Update, 19.15: Welcome to the live ticker for the Champions League semi-final second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid. The game starts at 9 p.m. and will be broadcast live at DAZN transfer. The starting line-ups of today’s two opponents who are fighting for the CL final should be announced shortly.

This is where the ball is rolling today: At the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Around 55,000 spectators fit in here. © IMAGO / Pro Sports Images



First report from May 16th: Manchester – After himself Inter Milan already qualified for this year’s Champions League final in the semifinals against AC Milan all football enthusiasts are now asking themselves one more question: who will follow the Italians into the final of the premier class? Still in business are Manchester City and Real Madrid. Both top teams, which some observers would have liked to see as duel partners only in the final, still have every chance of the last final ticket after the 1:1 draw in the first leg, which was quite performance-based.

Champions League: Semi-finals between ManCity and Real Madrid live today

One scene in particular caused a sensation after the first clash between the Citizens: City star Kevin de Bruyne’s worth seeing equalizer in the 67th minute. The goal was immediately preceded by a scene in which Manchester’s Bernardo Silva had brought the ball into the field just behind the touchline.

However, the video assistant and the referee did not intervene. “The ball was out. I’m not saying that, technology is saying that,” Real coach Carlo Ancelotti struggled with the decision after the match.

Erling Haaland was well guarded by Antonio Rüdiger in the first leg. © Jose A. Garcia/imago

Champions League: Real Madrid and ManCity deliver a new edition of the 2022 semifinals

For Ancelotti, today’s meeting, which is known to mean a Re-run of the curious semi-final of 2022 is, by the way, a record: With 191 games as a coach in the UEFA Champions League, he overtakes Sir Alex Ferguson (190 games) and is henceforth the only number one in these statistics.

Photo gallery: The Champions League winners since 1992/93 – can you still get them all together? View photo gallery

Real, for whom there is not so much at stake in the first Spanish league, can probably go into the duel a little more relaxed today – Primus FC Barcelona are unassailable far ahead. Madrid can therefore fully concentrate on the premier class. The Guardiola team, with the striker star Erling Haaland was rather inconspicuous in the first leg, but is still in the middle of the fight for the title in the Premiere League, where she recently celebrated twelve wins in a row.