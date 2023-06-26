DOUBLE PUPILLA – Casting is underway

Alessandra Atzori and Milena Tibaldo are looking for 5 people aged between 18 and 26 of Sardinian origin but emigrated elsewhere, who use writing as a means of expression and who are available to be filmed in the week from 18 to 24 September 2023 also becoming the protagonist voices of the film “Doppia Pupilla”.

The artistic residence will take place in Nuoro in a splendid structure immersed in the greenery of Monte Ortobene. The costs of travel, board and lodging, for a duration of 7 days, are paid by the production.

To participate, interested parties must send no later than July 15, to [email protected]:

– a brief biography and any links to own pages that can be shared with the directors;

– a letter testifying your interest in participating in the Double Pupil project;

– a short text of one’s own production, no more than 3 pages. All literary genres are admitted in any form: story, diary, poem, extract from a novel or other;

– the Curriculum Vitae.

The selection will be made by the MIRA collective which will contact the selected people by email by 31 July. A web-based introductory meeting will then be scheduled for the week of August 31st to 4th.

Subject

“Doppia Pupilla” is a short film in mixed technique, half documentary and half animation, which tells the phenomenon of Sardinian emigration, through the filter of writing and the experiences of established writers and young people who belong to different generations. It reconstructs a collective history through personal stories and the stories of novels, relating current events with history.

The voice of the past will be the novel Cosima, autobiography by Grazia Deledda, in which the writer, starting from her childhood memories, tells how the need to write was born in her and how this passion took her beyond the boundaries of Sardinia.

As often happens in stories of emigration, even for Deledda, the link with the land of origin on the one hand feeds her inner world and the powerful imagery that we find in her novels, on the other it represents a wound that has never healed.

The film aims to investigate, in the documentary part, the most current manifestations of the movements from the island to the Continent and beyond, favoring the stories of young people who, like Deledda, have decided to cultivate their aspirations by leaving their homeland. Together with them, the film will travel in the opposite direction, both as a “return” from the Continent to the island and as a journey through time, going in search of those places where Cosima / Grazia has given shape to her poetics and her human potential.

This story will be intertwined with the experiences of other women who through writing have brought their stories out of the island, becoming a cultural and intellectual reference point both nationally and internationally. These experiences will be told and investigated by young people at the beginning of their life journey, who like Cosima are at the age where having role models can change the fate of a destiny.

Similar worlds compared in apparently distant seasons of life, a bit like Grazia who, having reached maturity as a writer, decides to let Cosima speak and revive.

Sardinian emigration from a gender perspective

There have been and continue to be many women who emigrated to the Continent to affirm their talent. Depending on the scope of ambitions, the existence of women who have not recognized themselves exclusively in domestic life has always been subjected to oppression. The higher the goals, the more aggressive the difficulties to face.

“Doppia Pupilla” wants to tell a large community a little-known material of great historical value: the testimonies of women who have managed to realize their will; starting with Grazia Deledda.

From Cosima to Grazia Deledda

The novel Cosima precisely describes the difficulties faced by a still young Deledda to find her artistic and working identity in a socio-cultural context still far from the idea that a young woman could have such a rich world to express. In the village, as in the family, it is precisely her intelligence that is not forgiven for her; it is seen with hostility and distrust, object of ridicule and gossips. But Cosima demonstrates an uncommon trust and determination and the novel closes with the moment in which she leaves Nuoro and leaves for the Continent, where she will begin to build a life path that will lead her to enter history. Through her gaze the rural and archaic world of Sardinia will also become immortal, a fundamental component of her poetics and vision of her.

Animation

The common thread of “Double pupil” is this double gaze: the dialogue between young people and writers, and the imaginary dialogue of all with Grazia Deledda, the cornerstone of Sardinian literature in the world. The latter will be told through animation cinema, thanks to which the powerful atmospheres of Deleddi’s poetics will be evoked, recreating an imaginary of archaic Sardinia with symbolic and dreamlike visions.

The Residence

Through an immersive experience, girls and boys will be able to explore the life and works of one of the greatest Italian writers of the 20th century, retracing the symbolic places of her education. Together they will explore the Nuoro area, in particular those places that are both landscape and metaphor of Deledda’s poetics: from the house where she grew up to the surrounding areas of wild nature, passing through villages, towns and cities that have marked her training.

Live action

At the Ilisso Edizioni space some of the meetings with Sardinian writers and intellectuals already established in the contemporary panorama will be organized, elaborating together a reflection on one’s individual or family history of emigration and on the profound themes of the book Cosima: self-determination, research and construction of one’s own identity, departure from the place of origin to realize one’s dreams and develop one’s talent. Writing as a means to understand and tell the world.

