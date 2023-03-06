Home News Doubly dangerous for pregnant women PZ – Pharmaceutical Newspaper
Doubly dangerous for pregnant women

Vaccination protects the pregnant woman through active immunization. The child also benefits. In the womb, maternal antibodies are transferred to the fetus and protect the newborn in the first few months of life. Vaccination with inactivated vaccines (inactivated vaccines) and mRNA vaccines are suitable for pregnant women (26). In the first trimester of pregnancy, however, only urgently indicated vaccinations should be given. This is to avoid the vaccination being associated with the spontaneous abortions that are common in early pregnancy. Vaccination against influenza, pertussis and Covid-19 are expressly recommended during pregnancy by the Standing Vaccination Committee (STIKO).

STIKO recommends women to have their vaccination status checked and to close vaccination gaps before they become pregnant. The vaccines against measles, mumps, rubella and varicella should be considered here in particular, because only live vaccines are available that are contraindicated in pregnancy. After receiving a live vaccine, women should wait at least a month before becoming pregnant.

Breastfeeding women can get both dead and live vaccines. An exception is the yellow fever vaccination, which is not recommended during breastfeeding (26).

