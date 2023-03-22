Status: 03/22/2023 06:21 a.m The construction of the port motorway A26-Ost is considered to be the most important transport project in the Port of Hamburg, along with a new Köhlbrand crossing. Doubts are now growing as to whether the federal government will participate in the financing of both projects. The deputy chairwoman of the budget committee in the Bundestag, Bettina Hagedorn, questions that.

Around seven billion euros: According to information from NDR 90.3, this is how much money is currently estimated for the construction of the A26 East and a tunnel under the Köhlbrand. Both routes run largely parallel through the Port of Hamburg. The planning approval process for the A26-Ost has already begun, and plans are still being made for the Köhlbrand.

Hagedorn: You can’t afford both projects

If you think you can afford both, you didn’t hear the shot, said Hagedorn. The SPD politician was until recently State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance under Olaf Scholz and is now the most important representative of the traffic light coalition in the budget committee. In view of tight budgets, cutbacks have to be made on some planned projects throughout Germany, she said at a discussion in the Patriotic Society.

Port industry versus environmental organizations

Environmental groups have been rejecting the A26-Ost for a long time – for reasons of climate protection. On the other hand, Gunther Bonz, head of the Hafen Hamburg business association, defended the project. The new autobahn would relieve inner-city roads by up to 50 percent, such as Cuxhavener Strasse.

Further information The project is enshrined in the Hamburg coalition agreement, but Green Party leader Lorenzen questions the construction. (01/13/2023) more The planned Autobahn 26-Ost is to run through the Port of Hamburg. But it is still unclear when construction will start. (12/19/2022) more