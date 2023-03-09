Home News Doubts about the La Picota pact
Doubts about the La Picota pact

Before making any comments about the complaints against the son and brother of President Gustavo Petro, it is necessary to remember that both have the right to the presumption of innocence, until proven otherwise.

However, the accusations against Nicolás Petro, made by his own ex-partner, Day Vásquez, who maintains that the president’s son received money from drug traffickers for the presidential campaign, as well as the accusations against Juan Fernando Petro, accused of allegedly collecting large sums of money to drug traffickers to include them in the judicial benefits of the “total peace” promoted by his brother, warrant a thorough investigation not only against those indicated, but also against senior officials of the national government and the President of the Republic himself.

Although until now the theory that the alleged events in question were behind the back of President Petro is being used, the coincidence of a benevolent attitude of the national government towards drug trafficking inevitably leads to suspicions that must be clarified.

During the presidential campaign, journalist Ricardo Calderón carried out an investigation that revealed the “Picota pact”, an alleged agreement led by the president’s brother, based on meetings with imprisoned drug traffickers, who were promised benefits to change to support Gustavo Petro, something that the then candidate and his team denied.

However, as soon as the government began, determinations that clearly benefit drug trafficking judicially and operationally began to be known, such as the suspension of the eradication of illicit crops and a subjugation law that would allow drug traffickers to keep part of their fortune, as well as the non-extradition commitment.

Added to this is the so-called “bilateral” ceasefire, which only the Army and the Police comply with and which allows the Farc, ELN and other criminal organizations dedicated to drug trafficking to cultivate and process the thing, as well as market it, without having to worry. for state harassment. Is it too much of a coincidence or is the government really fulfilling commitments made to the drug traffickers in the campaign?

