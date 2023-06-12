Doubts arise about the announcement of a ceasefire with the ELN

Former President Álvaro Uribe questioned the agreements reached by the ELN and the Government, especially since said guerrilla will not stop committing crimes such as kidnapping and extortion.

For the former president and leader of the opposition, the fact that the Public Force enters into a bilateral ceasefire with the ELN guerrillas implies “equating them with those who commit crimes” which, in his opinion, ends up doing “great damage to democratic institutions.” .

“The institution of the Army does not commit crimes, therefore, it is not understood that they put it on a par with the group that commits crimes,” added the former senator in a statement published on his Twitter account.

The ceasefire agreement signed in Havana, Cuba, by President Gustavo Petro and the commander of that guerrilla, alias ‘Antonio García’, will initially be for a period of 180 days, but it was not declared immediately. Until next Wednesday, July 5, what was called an enlistment phase will take place. A month later, on August 3, the termination will officially take effect.

criminal actions

However, the agreement did not include the suspension of other criminal actions by the ELN that are part of its “financial operations”, such as kidnappings and extortion, as confirmed by alias ‘Pablo Beltrán’, the ELN’s chief negotiator. in the peace talks.

“The ELN’s financial operations began to be discussed here, but that discussion did not end, it will continue to be discussed, so they did not enter into these protocols. It is hoped that later on,” said alias ‘Pablo Beltrán’.

The ex-president said that “it must be understood that the criminal cessation covers all crimes, of course individual or collective, isolated or systematic kidnapping, without the possibility of opposable accommodated or restricted interpretations of International Humanitarian Law or the Rome Statute.”

He added that “peace needs a cessation of crimes to build trust in the community.”

The former president said that, contrary to what was agreed in Havana, “it is different to give guarantees to a group that stops crime as a sign of good faith or intention of peace” and that “as long as it complies, it will not be attacked,” he concluded.

Likewise, several political and social sectors questioned the announcement and showed their discontent with it.

Grievance

For his part, former President Iván Duque spoke on Twitter saying: “’Cease fire’ to paralyze the Public Force is an insult to the country and a triumph of crime. Definitively, the cynicism of these terrorists must be answered with the force of the State and justice”.

As explained by ‘Beltrán’, Neither the retentions nor the “financing operations” of the ELN are contemplated in the bilateral ceasefire, since “the analysis began, it was not concluded. It will continue later.” However, the next trading cycle will not start until August 14 in Venezuela.

Senator Jota Pe Hernández showed his non-conformity against the Executive for not having agreed to a ban on kidnappings and extortion with the ELN guerrillas.

For the congressman, this situation is a sign that the Petro government needs more authority, so he sent them a strong message so that this type of “mockery” is not allowed again.

“Eln bandits announce that they will continue to kidnap and extort Colombia. How we need a government with authority, without fear, that does not allow itself to be intimidated, that makes our homeland respected and that does not allow this type of mockery”, said Hernández.

no demands

For his part, the former minister and former negotiator with that guerrilla, Juan Camilo Restrepo, said that in the ceasefire that was agreed with the ELN in 2017, it was specified, as one of their obligations, that they would respect International Humanitarian Law (IHL) from day one. ). The agreements signed in Havana (on Friday) do not require such a thing. The first hand of this poker was won by the ELN from the Colombian State”.

“Or at least it is not known – not having disclosed the protocols yet – whether or not there is a commitment to respect IHL. Only statements by ‘Pablo Beltrán’ are known that justify the continued kidnapping for extortion, which is contrary to IHL”, the former minister specified.

A on turn, the director for Latin America of Human Rights Watch, Juanita Goebertus, also criticized what was warned by ‘Pablo Beltrán’. “How superb! The taking of hostages is a violation of International Humanitarian Law and a war crime. Every day that the ELN continues with this horrendous practice, it adds more facts for which it will have to be held accountable in court.”.

The agreement, which would come into force on August 3, has brought both applause and a shower of criticism, due to the fact that there are crimes that were not explicit in the document and that would continue to harm the civilian population.

The foregoing makes it clear that crimes such as kidnapping or extortion will continue to apply to the guerrillas for at least six more months. According to some sources, the issue would have been because these crimes are not explicit in International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and the group would have indicated that it would only accept, for now, what this law says.

Senator Paloma Valencia of the Centro Democrático described the ceasefire as a “shame” and noted as “unacceptable” that the protocols allow extortion and kidnapping to continue.

Carlos Fernando Galán, a former mayoral candidate for Bogotá, spoke along the same lines, writing on his Twitter account: “We all want progress towards peace, but to agree to a ceasefire that gives the ELN permission to kidnap or to extort ‘if they consider it necessary’ is absurd and can very quickly erode any support for peace talks”.

They must give guarantees

In turn, the president of the Colombian American Chamber of Commerce, AmCham Colombia, María Claudia Lacouture, said that “the announcement of a ceasefire in the dialogue process with the ELN opens a new opportunity for that organization to accept the desire of all Colombians to achieve peace and put an end to the violence that harms everyone in Colombia. We hope that they know how to take advantage of the new moment to put an end to the attacks, since we Colombians are exhausted from violence in all its forms.”

The union leader maintained that “it is necessary for the Military Forces to act with the necessary forcefulness against any non-compliance and against the organizations that have neglected the call for dialogue and peace, which with their violent actions intend to undermine security in various regions from the country. It is important that in this process there is seriousness, concrete and verifiable progress. Colombia would not endure one more mockery of the desire for peace, necessary to consolidate development and advance in closing social gaps.

Likewise, the former presidential candidate Enrique Gómez, of the National Salvation Movement, claimed for “Petro’s misrule” that “in December of last year (he said) that the barbarism in various departments of Colombia, the harassment of commerce and the murder would not occur in the middle of that farce called the peace process with the ELN”.