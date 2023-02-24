Due to various attacks on the security forces and the civilian population in different regions in recent days, for which dissidents have been pointed out, a question arises about compliance with the bilateral ceasefire that these groups agreed with the Government. This situation occurs a few weeks after the talks between the parties begin.

Last Thursday night, a police patrol was attacked by armed individuals in the municipality of Ábrego, in Norte de Santander. As a consequence, patrolman Ronald Mendoza lost his life and several of his colleagues were injured.

Colonel Alejandro Reyes, commander in charge of the Police in this department, said that “the uniformed men were surprised with long-range shots.”

Hours earlier, also in Norte de Santander, in the municipality of Sardinata, police officer Jaison Jiménez was assassinated, as well as, in the municipality of San Calixto, the professional soldier Jhony Alexánder Salazar Campo, who was part of Brigade 30. from army.

The two uniformed men were killed by snipers. The ELN and the Farc dissidents operate in this region of Norte de Santander.

Last Thursday, in the rural part of the municipality of Cajibío, Cauca, armed men intercepted the young Fredy Guachetá, who was traveling with his father on a motorcycle.

The subjects searched these people, finding a photograph on the young man’s cell phone that showed that he was in the Army. Apparently for this they shot him, causing his death.

The authorities believe that the crime could have been committed by the ‘Jaime Martínez’ dissidence, which commits crimes in that region of Cauca.

While last Tuesday, in an ambush of an Army patrol in a rural area between Huila and Cauca, the professional soldier Wílmer Vargas was assassinated. The authorities attribute the attack to the ‘Dagoberto Ramos’ or ‘Jaime Martínez’ dissidents, who commit crimes in this area of ​​the country.

The Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, pointed out that “due to the facts, as they have been presented, particularly of structures that commit crimes in the western part of the country, it seems that there was no real unity and that these structures were acting on their own, without abide by a central command”.

The minister added that “While there are some expressions in which the commitment to respect the ceasefire is assumed, other structures, such as ‘Dagoberto Ramos’ or ‘Jaime Martínez’, act against it and it will have to be the Central General Staff that defines clearly or that makes the instructions given effective and complied with”.

The head of the Defense portfolio recalled, regarding the issue of the bilateral cessation, that there are oversight, monitoring and verification mechanisms that must be carried out and that he hopes will be done very quickly to assess whether or not there was a violation of the cessation.

“Incidents that could sometimes be considered very serious would not always have to lead to its termination. At that point, the National Government would have to make the decision,” said Minister Velásquez.

The bilateral ceasefire with the dissidences was agreed by the Government from January 1 to June 30. On February 8, the Government issued a decree with a protocol for the bilateral ceasefire, which establishes the obligations of compliance for the Army and dissidents. This after reports of patrols by this group in various municipalities, especially in Antioquia, where they even showed up at a rural school armed.

What the Ombudsman says

The Ombudsman’s Office presented a report on the monitoring of the bilateral ceasefire, between January 21 and February 17, that the Government agreed with the ‘Segunda Marquetalia’, the ‘Clan del Golfo’, ‘Los Pachenca’ and the dissidences.

In the case of the latter, the report indicates that on January 23 there was harassment against Army personnel, presumably by members of the ‘Jaime Martínez’ front, in Buenos Aires, Cauca.

On February 3, another harassment was reported at the Corinto Police Station, Cauca, in which there were no injuries or deaths. It is also attributed to dissidents.

On February 9, there were armed confrontations between the Army and the dissident faction ‘Carlos Patiño’, belonging to the Western Coordinating Command, in Argelia, Cauca.

On February 10, the ‘Dagoberto Ramos’ faction harassed members of the Army in Corinto, Cauca.

While on February 12 in Balboa, Cauca, there were combats between the Army and the ‘Carlos Patiño’ faction.