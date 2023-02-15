Home News Dove of peace destroyed in the midst of protests in Medellín
by admin
In Medellín, the replica of the dove of peace was destroyed and other attacks were reported: “What harm does art and peace do to them?” said Petro.

The opposition demonstrations in Medellín were marred by the bad behavior of some people who even lashed out at Botero’s replica of the dove of peace.

Juan Carlos Upegui, candidate for mayor of Medellín, commented: “I decided to attend the opposition march in Medellín with a message of peace, I believe in a country where we can speak and be different without being enemies. Unfortunately Uribismo is blinded by hatred and I was physically attacked. The dove of peace was completely destroyed.”

Regarding what happened, President Petro commented our opposition is very symbolic. What harm does art and peace do them?

