Investing.com – The Dow closed higher on Monday, thanks to a rally in energy stocks, while tech stocks recouped most of their intraday losses thanks to a buying action.

The gained 1%, or 327 points, while the fell 0.3% and the rose 0.4%.

Energy stocks were boosted by oil prices after the Organization of the Exporting Countries of and its allies, or OPEC+, unexpectedly cut oil production by 1 million barrels a day.

The cut should help contain overall crude supply at a time when many are assessing the macroeconomic impact on oil demand following the recent banking turmoil.

“While today’s surprise OPEC+ cut helps bolster balances, it doesn’t necessarily ward off fears of the macro unknown,” RBC said in a statement.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:) e Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:) were among the major bulls, with the latter up more than 9%.

Technology stocks, which gained about 20% in the first quarter, slowed, under pressure from weakness in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) and chip maker stocks also went into the red.

Tesla (NASDAQ:), on the other hand, held back the market with a decline of more than 6%, after the electric vehicle manufacturer announced total first-quarter shipments of 422,900 units, beating estimates of 421,500 units, as recent price cuts boosted demand.

According to Wedbush, the Model Y/3 price cuts in early 2023 “have paid important dividends” for Tesla, but the impact on margins will be under close scrutiny.

“The primary issue will be margins, as the price cut will impact that front, although we believe GM Auto are headed for the key 20% threshold over the next few quarters,” Wedbush said.

As for operations, World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:) confirmed its merger with UFC to create a combat sports company controlled by parent company Endeavor (NYSE:). The deal valued WWE at $9.3 billion and UFC at $12.1 billion.

On the economic front, US manufacturing activity fell short of economic estimates, although some signs were positive, including continued signs of goods disinflation.

The index fell in March to 46.3 from 47.7 in the previous month, while the index fell to 49.2 from 51.3, showing that “the disinflationary trend in the goods sector remains intact”, has stated Jefferies.

