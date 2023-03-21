On the occasion of celebrating the World Down Syndrome Day this March 21, proclaimed by the United Nations Organization (UNO)an activity was carried out in favor of the children and young people of maturin who suffer this difference in human condition.

With the motto: “With us, not for us”, teachers and representatives of the students of the Teresa Leonett Bolivarian Special Education Institute and Taller Laboral came together on this occasion in the La Guaricha Zoological Park to highlight the activities of children and young people from these institutions, where they squandered their talents in terms of singing, dancing, art, crafts made by students of the labor workshop, all with the support of the Maturín Mayor’s Office, celebrations, allies and friends who always support these kinds of activities.

77 children with the syndrome

The director of the Teresa Leonett school, Aracelis García, mentioned that around 160 students of said institution suffer from mental retardation, among which 77 are with Down Syndrome, for which they wanted to give projection to the students and that the population knows their talents. , as well as achieve integration, understand and understand them.

“That they do not see their limitations in them, but rather their potential, and to parents who have a child in these conditions, I call on them to integrate them into educational institutions at an early age so that they receive the attention they deserve,” García emphasized. .

The boys took the opportunity to take photos with parents, representatives and friends

development and skills

At the Teresa Leonett school, infants are cared for from the age of 3, and they acquire skills in a pre-workshop for crafts, jewelry, carpentry, and cooking, later they go on to the second stage of education in the labor workshop, which receives them from the age of 13 onwards in other areas, they can also be integrated into labor areas, such as pharmatodo, hotels and other institutions, taking into account the percentage indicated by the law for persons with disabilities.

“With the new laws, they are defended and supported in the workplace,” said the director, while the children enjoyed their special day, taking photos with their loved ones and friends.

Relatives pointed out that the activity was excellent and should be done more often

Genetic

Down syndrome is a genetic disorder caused when abnormal cell division produces additional genetic material from chromosome 21, which is why it is celebrated on the 21st day of the third month of the year, worldwide, the incidence is between 1 in 1,000 and 1 in 1,100 newborns and in general, these children usually present various diseases during their lives, so they require special care.

In addition to art, the young people held an expoferia

Read Also:

Ana Fuentes evaluates and plans decoration, road and infrastructure programs