For the past six months, the railway region has had a new superlative, which is still waiting to be discovered in terms of tourism: Anyone who wants to take the train from Tübingen or Reutlingen to Ulm or beyond to Lake Constance, to Munich, Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest, Lubljana , Zagreb or via the Brenner to Italy, can now take “Germany’s fastest regional train” from Wendlingen. turn…