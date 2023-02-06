The US decision to shoot down a balloon that Beijing said had strayed off course has “seriously shocked and damaged” relations between the two countries, the Chinese Foreign Ministry warned on Monday.

“The US actions have seriously impacted and damaged both sides’ efforts and progress in stabilizing Sino-US relations,” Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said in a ministry statement.

Washington claimed it was a spy balloon that spent several days flying over North America, prompting Washington to call off a visit to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

China protested the shooting down of the balloon, which it claimed to be of a civilian nature and that the wind had diverted from its course. On Sunday, he filed a formal claim at the US embassy in Beijing.

Xie noted in the statement that China-US relations had made progress when the presidents of the two countries, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, met in Bali in November.

The statement added that Beijing “is closely following the development of the situation” and that it “reserves the right to make other necessary reactions.”

Pentagon officials on Friday called the aircraft a “high-altitude surveillance balloon” and said Washington took steps to prevent it from collecting sensitive information.

On Saturday, the Pentagon indicated that another balloon was detected over Latin America.

Members of the Colombian air force indicated that they detected an object with “characteristics similar to those of a balloon” which they monitored until it left their airspace.