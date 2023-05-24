13
Downpour destroyed the roof of several houses in Dosquebradas – El Diario
The heavy downpour that occurred on Tuesday afternoon, in the Industrial municipality, left as a consequence several houses without roofs and a landslide near the La Soledad neighborhood.
According to preliminary reports from the Dosquebradas Risk Management Directorate (DIGER), a total of nine homes were affected by unroofing in the Santa Teresita, Las Violetas, La Soledad, Camilo Torres, and Los Rosales neighborhoods. However, the most affected sector so far is Los Rosales, where the loss of roofs in six homes was reported.
On the other hand, Diger also reported that information is being collected on a landslide that occurred on the road to Sabanitas, in a rural area. In addition, a landslide was reported near the La Soledad neighborhood.
Given this situation, the corresponding measures will be established tomorrow, Wednesday, to deal with this new emergency. Likewise, the channeling of humanitarian aid for those affected will be coordinated.
